Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A blast was heard in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday night. It was not immediately clear what the cause was and a military spokesman said he had no information about it.
Local media reported two explosions in Baghdad's Sadr City district, a stronghold of the nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won a May 12 parliamentary election.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 01:06 AM