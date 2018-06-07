You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad

World Reuters Jun 07, 2018 01:06:27 IST

Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A blast was heard in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday night. It was not immediately clear what the cause was and a military spokesman said he had no information about it.

Local media reported two explosions in Baghdad's Sadr City district, a stronghold of the nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won a May 12 parliamentary election.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores