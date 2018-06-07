Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A blast was heard in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday night. It was not immediately clear what the cause was and a military spokesman said he had no information about it.

Local media reported two explosions in Baghdad's Sadr City district, a stronghold of the nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won a May 12 parliamentary election.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.