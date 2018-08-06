You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Blast heard in centre of Somalia's capital Mogadishu

World Reuters Aug 06, 2018 00:05:36 IST

Blast heard in centre of Somalia's capital Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A blast was heard along the main street of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday and a cloud of smoke could be seen above the area, Reuters journalists in the city said.

Somalia has been convulsed by lawlessness and violence since 1991. Islamist group Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores