Blast at Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario injures 15: Incendiary device found inside hotel, say officials

World FP Staff May 25, 2018 10:41:37 IST

An explosion was reported at an Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario on Friday. According to initial reports, 15 were injured in the blast and three of them are critical. Reports further added that emergency crew responded to calls in Mississauga at around 10.32 pm local time. The area where the blast occurred is between the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue of Ontario. The restaurant, called Bombay Bhel, is in Mississauga, Ontario, a city just south of Toronto. Mississauga has a large immigration population and is especially popular destination for Indian immigrants.

The reason of the blast is still unknown and officials think it could have been caused by a gas leak, an accident, or an incendiary device. However, CTV Toronto quoted officials from the scene and said that an incendiary device was found inside the restaurant where the blast occurred.

According to a report in The New York Times, "Peel Paramedics, a local ambulance service, said it was “on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga." Three people had “critical blast injuries,” the service said, while the rest suffered minor injuries.

The Plaza area around the restaurant has been sealed, The Express quoted the police as saying. Multiple patients were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The blast comes months after the driver of a van plowed into pedestrians and killed 10 people in Toronto and injured 14 more. The suspect in that attack, Alek Minassian, intentionally struck the victims in what was likely to count as Canada's deadliest vehicular assault, the police said.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 10:41 AM

