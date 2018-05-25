Blast at Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario injures 15: Sushma Swaraj says she's in touch with Consul General in Toronto

An explosion was reported at an Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario on Friday. According to initial reports, two bombers were behind the blast which injured 15 people, three of them are critical.

Reports further added that emergency crew responded to calls in Mississauga at around 10.32 pm local time. The area where the blast occurred is between the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue of Ontario. The restaurant, called Bombay Bhel, is in Mississauga, Ontario, a city just south of Toronto. Mississauga has a large immigration population and is especially popular destination for Indian immigrants.

Reports quoted the Peel Regional Police which confirmed that two people set off an "improvised explosive device" in the restaurant before fleeing the scene. "The police released a photo of the suspects, describing them as male, wearing dark sweatshirts with hoods pulled up and their faces covered," The New York Times reported.

According to a report in The New York Times, "Peel Paramedics, a local ambulance service, said it was “on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga." Three people had “critical blast injuries,” the service said, while the rest suffered minor injuries.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted from her official handle and said, "There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.

Please RT."

There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.

Please RT — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018

The Plaza area around the restaurant has been sealed, The Express quoted the police as saying. Multiple patients were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The blast comes months after the driver of a van plowed into pedestrians and killed 10 people in Toronto and injured 14 more. The suspect in that attack, Alek Minassian, intentionally struck the victims in what was likely to count as Canada's deadliest vehicular assault, the police said.