BlackBerry blackout: Sorry, it’s getting better, says RIM CIO
We are taking this very seriously and have people around the world working around the clock to address this situation, said RIM CIO Robin Bienfait.
BlackBerry has, finally, decided that short, terse, informationless statements will not suffice. Research in Motion (RIM) CIO Robin Bienfait has communicated to consumers across the world, saying that services were improving – but still offering no definite opinion on when they will be completely restored by.
We reproduce his letter below.
Wednesday 12th October
Service update from RIM CIO
To All BlackBerry Customers:
I want to first apologize for the service interruptions and delays many of you have been experiencing this week. I also wanted to connect with you directly, give you an update on the service issues we are trying to solve, and answer some of the questions and concerns you’ve expressed.
You’ve depended on us for reliable, real-time communications, and right now we’re letting you down. We are taking this very seriously and have people around the world working around the clock to address this situation. We believe we understand why this happened and we are working to restore normal service levels in all markets as quickly as we can.
Here is the current status of service and issues for the various regions that were impacted:
For Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA):
• Email systems are operating and we are continuing to clear any backlogged messages. Support teams are working to minimize the impact on our customers.
• BBM traffic is online and traffic is passing successfully
• Browsing is temporarily unavailable as the Support teams monitor service stability and continue to assess when this service can be safely brought online
• Support teams have added capacity to help with message delivery between regions and continents
We will provide regular updates on BlackBerry.com, RIM.com and via our social channels. We are doing everything in our power to restore regular service everywhere and to restore your trust in us.
Yours sincerely,
Robin Bienfait
Chief Information Officer, RIM
