Black Sea grain deal became meaningless, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, citing its loss of meaningful purpose, as reported on Monday.

The agreement, which facilitated the safe export of Ukrainian grains, was initially designed to address humanitarian needs but failed to live up to expectations, according to Putin’s statement on the Kremlin’s website.

Moscow’s decision to quit the deal came after its demands for an extension were disregarded. The deal, which had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports despite ongoing war conditions, had played a crucial role in alleviating a global food crisis a year ago. However, Putin’s recent conditions for rejoining the agreement did not directly focus on humanitarian considerations.

After quitting the deal, Russia has been pounding Ukrainian food-exporting ports nearly on a daily basis. An attack on Sunday on the southern port of Odesa killed one person and injured scores more.

Writing ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit that will take place in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, Putin said that Russia expects a record harvest this year.

“I want to assure that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both commercially and free of charge, especially since we again expect a record harvest this year,” Putin said.

Russia and the West have been increasingly vying for influence in Africa. Although Moscow has so far invested very little there, according to data from the United Nations, Russia has been on a diplomatic push to win the continent’s support.

During a U.N. vote in March 2022 to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 28 African nations voted in favour of the resolution, but 25 either voted to abstain or did not vote at all.

“Russia will continue to vigorously work on organising the supply of grain, food, fertilizers and more to Africa: we highly value and continue to dynamically develop the entire range of economic ties with Africa,” Putin wrote.