Birmingham stabbings: Police arrests 27-year-old suspect; West Midlands mayor asks citizens to remain 'calm but vigilant'
The man was arrested following a large-scale police manhunt. He has been held on the suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder
London: British police arrested a 27-year-old man early on Monday on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central England city of Birmingham over the weekend.
West Midlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at around 4 am.
The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police released CCTV footage of the man they said was wanted on suspicion of murder.
A 23-year-old man was killed in the attacks and a man and a woman, ages 19 and 32, remain critically ill in hospital after suffering serious stab wounds.
Following the arrest, Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said one line of inquiry “ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”
“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues," he added.
Local police have faced criticism of their response to the attacks, notably how the attacker was able to wander the city during his 90-minute rampage. The victims appeared to have been chosen at random.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has urged people to avoid speculating over any motives behind the attacks and to “remain calm but vigilant.”
The stabbings took place at a time when nightlife is gradually resuming across city centers in the UK following the national coronavirus lockdown.
Official statistics show knife crime is on the rise in the UK, where most guns are outlawed, although the number of homicides with blades fell in 2019 from the year before.
Britain also has seen several recent extremist knife attacks, including a stabbing rampage in a city park in Reading, near London, in June that killed three people. A Libyan man has been charged.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 5,846 posts ends today; apply on ssc.nic.in
Of the total vacancies, 3,433 are for men and 1,944 are for women. There are 243 posts for male constables in the ex-servicemen and others category, and 226 post for women in the same category
Delhi Police Constable 2020 recruitment: SSC invites application for 5,846 posts; apply before 7 Sept on ssc.nic.in
The registration process began on 1 August and the Staff Service Commission will be conducting the exam between 27 November and 14 December
Maharashtra Police records 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hrs; tally reaches 14,641
A total of 2,741 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, whereas 11,752 have so far recovered from the infection, a police official said