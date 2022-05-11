Bill Gates tests COVID-19 positive; says 'isolating until healthy again'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates also said, 'I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire philanthropist took to Twitter to inform about his health condition and said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Gates further said that on the advice of experts, he has isolated himself until he is again healthy.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

In another tweet, Gates said, "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."

Bill Gates has been quite active in disseminating information about how to reduce the spread of COVID-19, making access to vaccines and medication to poorer nations.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation based out in Seattle is among the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

In October, the GatesFoundation said that it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

With inputs from AP

