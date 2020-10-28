Bigly Yuge: Texas Republicans tricked into judging gaumutra competition say they feel benefits
As next week's US election approaches, Indian author Avirook Sen will send despatches from Texas as part of a multi-part satirical series that seeks to probe The Wall Street Journal's assertion that Donald Trump has killed satire
Prominent Texas Republicans who were invited to judge a competition to decide the finest gaumutra in the state said their initial misgivings about the competition were washed away after just a few gulps of the exotic drink.
Among the judges were celebrated Islamophobes @Bethvanduyne and @glennbeck. Van Duyne is running for the US Congress and Beck is a veteran radio host and conspiracy theorist of note.
The event was organised by wealthy Indian Americans with interests in the dairy and wellness sectors. Its anodyne invitation material described it only as a traditional beverage tasting affair that offered Texas politicians a way to connect with Desi voters ahead of the November elections.
Some of the graphics at stalls — detailing the procurement of the beverage alongside portraits of the source — made the judges somewhat apprehensive. However, they were spotted taking vigorous tasting notes soon enough.
Beck scribbled that the ‘tonic’ should be made mandatory under a Republican healthcare plan, because the effects were instantaneous. Its ‘nose of calf, hint of methane and smokey trotters, notwithstanding — ELIXIR’, wrote Beck.
Hiace Patel (Toyota to his friends) won the competition for a blend called Triveni (sourced from three calves) and pledged the community’s support to the Republicans.
This is a work of satire
The writer is a journalist and author of Aarushi, an account of the murder investigation and ensuing trial
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'I'll have to leave the country': Donald Trump, trailing in polls to Joe Biden, fights to gain ground in Florida and Georgia
Calling Joe Biden 'the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics', Trump claimed the Democratic candidate would deliver communism and a flood of immigrants
Duelling town halls see combative Donald Trump and deliberate Joe Biden spar from afar
The unusual split-screen spectacle came about, like so much else in the 2020 campaign, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Donald Trump’s resistance to following the public health guidelines outlined by scientists and medical experts in his own administration
'Joe Biden is worst presidential candidate in history of US politics': Donald Trump returns to campaign trail
With the election just 21 days away, Trump exuded confidence of winning the eastern swing state of Pennsylvania and described Biden as 'a servant of the radical globalists'