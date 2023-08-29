World

Big relief for Imran Khan: Islamabad HC suspends Pak ex-PM's 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

On 5 August, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had convicted Imran Khan in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan that involved concealing details of state gifts

FP Staff Last Updated:August 29, 2023 14:03:29 IST
Big relief for Imran Khan: Islamabad HC suspends Pak ex-PM's 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been facing multiple cases launched against him after his ouster from office in April last year. Reuters.

In a major relief for Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the former Pakistan prime minister’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case

The order was pronounced by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s appeal against his jail term.

“The copy of the judgment will be available shortly … all we are saying now is that [Imran’s] request has been approved,” a report by Dawn quoted Justice Farooq as saying.

Related Articles

Pakistan’s

Pakistan’s Supreme Court to hear jailed Imran Khan’s appeal against IHC order on Wednesday

Pakistan’s

Imran Khan faces new legal battle: Missing cypher case, explained

The verdict was reserved by the high court a day earlier wherein it directed the authorities to release the PTI chief on bail.

On 5 August, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had convicted Imran Khan in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved concealing details of state gifts.

The court sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000, after finding him guilty of corrupt practices related to the state gift repository.

The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years including the one scheduled later this year.

Imran Khan was immediately arrest after the court’s verdict on 5 August and had since been imprisoned in Attock jail.

The former Pakistan PM had subsequently filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction. He had also approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

However, last week, the SC had acknowledged “procedural defects” in Imran Khan’s conviction but had opted to wait for the Islamabad High Court’s decision on his plea.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 29, 2023 13:57:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

'PCB should apologise': Wasim Akram slams Pakistan board for excluding Imran Khan from commemorative video
First Cricket News

'PCB should apologise': Wasim Akram slams Pakistan board for excluding Imran Khan from commemorative video

The PCB posted a video clip on Pakistan's greatest cricketing achievements on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, and the exclusion of 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran ended up raising a few eyebrows.

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained
World

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained

Earlier, Qureshi told reporters former prime minister Imran Khan's party would challenge any delay in the country's election, which is to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved, which in this case means early November

From perfume to Western toilet: Imran Khan content with new facilities at Attock jail
World

From perfume to Western toilet: Imran Khan content with new facilities at Attock jail

Khan is currently serving a three-year sentence subsequent to his conviction earlier this month in the Toshakhana corruption case.