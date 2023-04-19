Big boost for IAF, will get C-295 military transport aircraft from Airbus in September

New Delhi: In September this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to get its first C-295 military transport aircraft.

The C-295 is a transport aircraft that can carry people and freight while also carrying out a number of other tasks.

The purchase of the C-295 is a part of the Indian government’s efforts to upgrade its military hardware and expand India’s capabilities, especially that of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The C-295 aircraft is intended to replace the ageing Avro fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will be produced by Tata Advanced Systems in partnership with Airbus Defence and Space.

A multipurpose aeroplane made for both military and civilian usage, the C-295. It has a 5,000 km range and a 9,250 kg cargo capacity. Various mission systems, including a weather radar, an electronic warfare suite, and a self-protection suite, can be added to the aircraft.

Over the next few years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) intends to purchase a total of 56 C-295 aircraft. The purchase would help the nation’s local defence manufacturing industry while also enhancing the transport capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

several air forces have made extensive use of the C-295, which has proven to be a dependable and effective transport aircraft.

The purchase of the C-295 by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is an important step in boosting India’s defence capabilities and bolstering its standing in the region.

