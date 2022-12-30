The US Census Bureau has projected a 7.9 billion growth in world population on New Year’s Day 2023. Since 1 January 2022, 73.7 million people have been added to reach the latest figure.

As the nation prepares to ring in the #NewYear, we project the United States population will be 334,233,854 on Jan. 1, 2023. Learn more about our U.S. and world population projections on #AmericaCounts.

Over the past year, the world witnessed a population growth of 0.9 per cent.

US to see one birth every nine second

According to data released by the bureau, the US is expected to witness a birth every nine seconds and one death every 10 seconds.

Net international migration is expected to add a person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds.

Normally, a combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the US population by a person every 27 seconds.

About US Census Bureau

Formed in 1960, the Census Bureau’s International Database produces projections for over 227 countries and areas with populations of 5,000 or more.

Data for population size (based on age and sex) and components of change (fertility, mortality and migration) are provided for each calendar year till 2100 and 2060 for US.

India’s population to surpass China’s

By the year 2025, the Bureau’s International Database predicts India’s population to surpass that of China’s, which is currently the most populated country in the world.

China will be pushed down to number two while Nigeria will surpass US to become the third-most populous country by 2045 with about 388 million people.

