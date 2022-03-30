Biden, Zelenskyy discuss 'additional capabilities' for Ukraine military in hour-long call
Biden also told Zelenskyy that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, the White House said
Washington: US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.
Biden also told Zelensky that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, as Kyiv battles against invading Russian forces.
"The leaders discussed... continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said.
Some 20,000 people are believed to have been killed since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, according to Zelensky, though the number of casualties could not be independently verified.
"Just finished an hour-long conversation," Zelensky tweeted after the call. "Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.
"Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid."
Just finished an hour-long conversation with @POTUS. Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2022
Ukraine and Western powers have cast doubt on Russia's pledge to reduce military activity around Chernigiv and the capital Kyiv, made during face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Four US troops killed in plane crash during NATO exercise in Norway
The annual NATO drills in Norway are unrelated to the war in Ukraine. This year they include 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating
'Top target for Putin': Residents in Polish town worried over US missile facility
'If a serious armed conflict breaks out, the first strike will target our shield,' said Ryszard Kwiatkowski, the former deputy mayor of the town of Slupsk, home to around 90,000 people
Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time, destroys weapon storage site
Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the Kinzhal (Dagger) missile 'an ideal weapon' that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems