Campaigning for the 2024 US Presidential elections has become all the more interesting after the incumbent head of the state, Joe Biden announced his presidential re-run. Moments after his announcement, Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley claimed that Biden, who is 80-year-old, will likely die within next five years, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris to take over if he wins the polls.

Haley, who is 51-year-old, has centred her presidential bid around a “new generation” of leadership. Campaigning for next year’s elections in the US, the GOP presidential candidate has been prioritising age and competency issues, suggesting that politicians over 75 should be required to take a mental competency test before contesting.

Haley criticises Biden’s decision to run election again

For Biden, who is the oldest president in the US history, age is just a number, but Haley appears to be unhappy with his decision to run for re-election.

In an interview on Fox News, Haley said: “I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Biden is active and fit

Though Biden, while announcing his decision to run re-election, said that he “took a hard look” at it before deciding to contest, critics have highlighted some of the faux pas made by the president during his tenure, indicating a sign of declining mental health.

As per a report by New York Post, the US President on Tuesday incorrectly said his grandfather died two weeks before Biden was born at the same hospital. It was instead, his grandfather Joseph H. Biden died in 1941 in Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital, over a year before Biden was born at a Scranton, Pa., hospital.

The White House, meanwhile, has been doing all the possible things to portray that Biden is active and fit. It has been producing a spreadsheet of his rigorous travel schedule and also has been releasing a video of him jogging in his suit jacket.

Though controversial, Haley’s latest statement points towards some of the crucial questions related to importance of age and health in US politics and the impact on the country if Harris becomes the president.

With inputs from agencies

