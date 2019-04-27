Biden raises $6.3 million online in first 24 hours of campaign: MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised $6.3 million online in first 24 hours of his campaign and 90 percent of those donations were under $200, MSNBC reported on Friday.

Biden, 76, served as former President Barack Obama's vice president for two terms. He is competing with 19 others for the Democratic presidential nomination and the chance to likely face President Donald Trump next year in the general election.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

