World

Biden-Putin summit begins with chaos as reporters shout, attempt to shove their way into room

American journalists described Russian security and news media grabbing them by the arms and clothes to try to hold them back

FP Staff June 16, 2021 21:40:13 IST
Biden-Putin summit begins with chaos as reporters shout, attempt to shove their way into room

Scene from the fracas at the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva. Image courtesy: @JonLemire

President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin began with minutes of unusually fierce shoving and shouting among US and Russian journalists and security forces.

Organisers at Wednesday’s summit in Geneva opened the meeting room to journalists for what’s normally a few minutes of news media filming and shouting questions before talks start.

On Wednesday, however, Russian and US security forces and officials initially blocked journalists as they tried to enter the room.

The scene then devolved into minutes of chaos inside the meeting room.

American journalists described Russian security and news media grabbing them by the arms and clothes to try to hold them back.

US journalists tried to shoulder their way in, and a US reporter was knocked to the ground.

Before the scene calmed, some in the crowd shouted they were being crushed in the melee.

Biden and Putin initially sat awkwardly in front of the press, but then watched and at times laughed at the tumult.

Updated Date: June 16, 2021 21:40:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Explained: US announces strike force to remove ‘unfair trade practices’ by competitors like China
World

Explained: US announces strike force to remove ‘unfair trade practices’ by competitors like China

The Joe Biden-led administration would look for violation of rules which have damaged global supply chains and will address bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors

Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers ‘love’ during UK trip with husband President Joe Biden
World

Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers ‘love’ during UK trip with husband President Joe Biden

“We’re bringing love from America,” she told reporters, explaining her fashion choice.

US govt reverses Donald Trump-era policy to reject certain H-1B visa applications
World

US govt reverses Donald Trump-era policy to reject certain H-1B visa applications

The earlier policy had allowed immigration officers to reject H-1B visa applications instead of first issuing a notice of intent to deny to the applicants