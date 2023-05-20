Biden optimistic about avoiding default and raising debt ceiling at G-7 summit
During a bilateral meeting with Australian President Anthony Albanese at the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Biden addressed the debt ceiling discussions
President Joe Biden expressed his continued confidence in reaching a deal with Republicans to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.
While on his overseas trip, Biden reassured that he was not worried about the progress of debt talks, which briefly paused and resumed on Friday.
“I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default and we’ll get something decent done,” Biden said Saturday in Japan.
Related Articles
During a bilateral meeting with Australian President Anthony Albanese at the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Biden addressed the debt ceiling discussions.
He took the opportunity to apologize to Albanese for canceling his planned visit to Australia, citing the need to return to Washington promptly due to intense negotiations on the debt ceiling and federal spending.
In response, Albanese conveyed understanding and support, stating that he would have made the same decision given similar circumstances.
Recognizing the importance of their bilateral relationship, Biden assured Albanese that while politics may be local, their friendship remains steadfast and enduring.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine War: Japan called out by Canada over imports of Russian seafood & energy
Seafood comprises 9 per cent of Japan's total imports from Russia, on which it relies heavily for items such as sea urchin and frozen crab.
US debt ceiling: What's the 14th Amendment Biden is considering?
US president Joe Biden has been considering the ‘14th Amendment’ option to avert a debt ceiling crisis, as the deadline to resolve an impasse on lifting the borrowing limit fast approaches. There could be legal challenges if the 14th Amendment is invoked, but not doing so poses risks too
Head-on | West uses India tactically, India must use West strategically
When you deal with the West, keep your aces up your sleeve. But never hesitate to play them when needed