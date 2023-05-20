Biden optimistic about avoiding default and raising debt ceiling at G-7 summit

World

During a bilateral meeting with Australian President Anthony Albanese at the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Biden addressed the debt ceiling discussions

President Joe Biden expressed his continued confidence in reaching a deal with Republicans to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.

While on his overseas trip, Biden reassured that he was not worried about the progress of debt talks, which briefly paused and resumed on Friday.

“I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default and we’ll get something decent done,” Biden said Saturday in Japan.

During a bilateral meeting with Australian President Anthony Albanese at the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Biden addressed the debt ceiling discussions.

He took the opportunity to apologize to Albanese for canceling his planned visit to Australia, citing the need to return to Washington promptly due to intense negotiations on the debt ceiling and federal spending.

In response, Albanese conveyed understanding and support, stating that he would have made the same decision given similar circumstances.

Recognizing the importance of their bilateral relationship, Biden assured Albanese that while politics may be local, their friendship remains steadfast and enduring.

