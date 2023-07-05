Officials of US President Joe Biden have been advised by a federal judge to restrict contact with social media companies to moderate their content, according to a court filing.

The injunction came following a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri who alleged that US officials went too far in encouraging social media companies to alter posts that they think could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or upend elections.

The ruling said government agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI could not talk to social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech” under the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

A White House official said that the Justice Department is currently reviewing the order and will soon evaluate its options.

The litigation was filed by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Meanwhile, Schmitt had earlier welcomed the injunction on Twitter, calling it a win for free speech.

The order was also mentioned by name officials including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in its restrictions.

The injunction was first reported by The Washington Post.

Tuesday’s order marks a win for Republicans who had sued the Biden administration, saying it was using the coronavirus health crisis and the threat of misinformation as an excuse to curb views that disagreed with the government.

US officials have said they were aiming to tamp down misinformation about COVID vaccines to curb preventable deaths.

With inputs from Reuters

