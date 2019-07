Biden and wife made more than $15 million in last two years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife earned more than $15 million in the years since Joe Biden left government, according to tax records released by his campaign on Tuesday.

The majority of their income came from speaking engagements and payments for two books written by Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The former senator from Delaware served as Barack Obama’s vice president for eight years, leaving office in early 2017 after the election of President Donald Trump.

According to federal and state tax returns, the Bidens earned about $11 million in 2017 and another $4.58 million in 2018.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.