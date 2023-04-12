‘Beware of setting foot in Russia’: Blinken on WSJ reporter’s detention and lack of consular access

Washington: A day after designating Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest in Russia as “wrongful detention”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday pointed out that the arrest and denial of consular access has given out very obvious signals that people across the world should be cautious and “beware of even setting foot” in Russia.

US consular officials have not been granted access to the journalist since his detention on March 29, in breach of its obligations under a consular convention Moscow signed with Washington earlier. Gershkovich has been charged with espionage and it has also been alleged that he “violated the laws of the Russian Federation”.

Blinken added that Russia’s recent actions regarding the WSJ journalist would “do even more damage to Russia’s already low standing around the world.” Globally, Russia has for some time now been isolated by the Western world and slapped with stringent sanctions for its aggressive invasion of neighbouring Ukraine a year earlier.

In its turn, the Kremlin a day earlier said that Gershkovich had been caught “red-handed”, after the United States officially designated the journalist as having been “wrongfully detained” by Russia.

When quizzed about the case at a news conference, Blinken said, “I think it sends a very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained.”

Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to the US Secretary of State’s remarks.

Russia’s FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defence company that was a state secret. Russia has presented no evidence to support the case against Gershkovich, which is proceeding in secret because Russia says the case materials are confidential.

The Biden administration recently transferred the case from the State Department to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs thus sharply raising the issue’s political profile.

