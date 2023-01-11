London: To clamp down on football enthusiasts who watch games via unauthorised streaming, the Metropolitan police will inspect 1,000 London homes this week, reports said.

In “Operation Raider,” anti-piracy agents from Federation Copyright Theft (FACT) will attempt to find people who have been using modified boxes or fire sticks to illegally watch sports events in England and throughout Europe.

As per reports, the cops believe that the money made from online advertising may be related to organised crime gangs and unlawful streaming websites.

In the coming days, “Operation Raider” will go into effect while collaborating with FACT.

The police are cracking down on watching other sports and movies on the streams, which have also been utilised for that purpose.

“Accessing movies, TV shows, and live sporting events from unauthorised sources is illegal, can expose users to hazards like malware and data theft, and can help fund organised criminal groups,” said Detective Chief Inspector

Gary Robinson of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit.

Paul Faulkner and Stephen Millington received 16-month prison terms for watching unauthorised streaming two years ago.

Additionally, the main broadcasters BT Sport and Sky Sports, which broadcast the majority of the football seen in the UK, will be pleased to hear that the authorities are once again interested in cracking down on illicit streaming.

