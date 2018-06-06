'Best know not what's inside': France's Emmanuel Macron describes call with Donald Trump as sausages

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron isn't disclosing details of his phone call last week with US President Donald Trump, after an unnamed source told CNN television it went badly.

Macron instead repeated the famous line attributed to 19th century German statesman Otto von Bismarck about laws and sausages: "It's best not to see them being made."

The French leader told reporters Tuesday he doesn't like to comment on "how things went, if that's hot, if that's cold, if that's warm, if that's terrible. We do (things) and we move forward."

He promised a "frank and direct discussion" with Trump at an upcoming summit in Canada.

The French presidency says Macron told Trump during a call last week that new US tariffs on European, Mexican and Canadian goods are illegal and a "mistake."