Berlusconi denies he may step aside to let Italy govt be formed

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday denied he may be willing to step aside to allow a government to be formed by the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Senior sources in Berlusconi's Forza Italia party earlier told Reuters their leader was considering such a move, as urged by his electoral ally the far-right League.

Berlusconi said in a statement that he "firmly denied" this, adding that Forza Italia "cannot accept any veto" against it having a role in government.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

