Berlin to allow school teachers to wear headscarves

New Delhi: Authorities have confirmed that school teachers in Berlin will be allowed to wear headscarves.

According to a report, “Headscarves and wearing of religious symbols by teachers will be allowed in general and can only be restricted in individual cases if it poses a danger to school peace.”

In 2021, European Union’s (EU) top court had said in a ruling on two cases brought by women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing a headscarf.

The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has caused controversy across Europe for years and underlined sharp differences over integrating Muslims.

In the cases brought to court, both Muslim women — a special-needs carer at a childcare centre in Hamburg run by a charitable association, and a cashier at the Mueller drugstore chain — did not wear headscarves when they started in their jobs, but decided to do so years later after coming back from parental leave.

They were told that this was not allowed, and were at different points either suspended, told to come to work without it or put on a different job, court documents show.

