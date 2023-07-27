Berkeley professor reveals how he accidentally walked on to sets of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is not only dominating the box office but also captivating audiences with its portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the visionary behind the atomic bomb. Christopher Nolan’s biopic has left viewers in awe, and it’s no surprise that social media is buzzing with fascinating posts about the film. One such tweet by a professor from Berkeley, Gašper Beguš, has particularly caught people’s attention, as he shared a hilarious incident of accidentally stumbling onto the film set during a shoot at the University of Berkeley.

In a funny and unexpected twist, Gašper Beguš found himself unknowingly on the set of the highly anticipated movie, Oppenheimer. In his viral tweet, the professor wrote that there were vintage cars and people dressed in 1940s outfits, giving the impression of a fashion show or student event. Little did he know, he had stumbled into a scene of the biopic.

The tweet quickly gained popularity on X (earlier known as Twitter), racking up over 5.3 million views and attracting a flurry of comments from intrigued users.

Beguš shared the story with a sense of amusement, admitting that he initially thought the setup was organised by one of Berkeley’s student groups. However, his confusion quickly turned into astonishment when a crew member approached him and urged him to leave the area. It was then that he realized he had unintentionally become an unwitting extra in the movie.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer had already generated significant buzz before its release. The biopic explores the life and achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer and delves into the ethical complexities surrounding the creation of the atomic bomb. The film had captured the hearts of both critics and audiences, performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Social media users had a field day with Beguš’s delightful misadventure. Many shared their own similar experiences of stumbling upon movie sets or being cast as extras in various films. Some expressed regret for missing out on such opportunities, while others fondly recalled their encounters with famous actors and iconic film locations.

As it turns out, this isn’t the professor’s first experience with Hollywood movie sets. He has had previous encounters like this in the past. In another intriguing post on Twitter, he shared his story, highlighting his ongoing connections with both Hollywood and UC Berkeley. Interestingly enough, he also happens to be the College Principal of Bowles Hall, a residential college that serves as the primary setting for the film Boys and Girls. Quite a fascinating mix of academic and cinematic experiences, wouldn’t you say?