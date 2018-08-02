You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran about blocking key Red Sea passage of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

World Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 09:40:34 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Iran of blocking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

File image of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP

File image of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP

"If Iran tries to block the Bab-el-Mandeb, I am convinced that it will find itself facing a determined international coalition to prevent this," Netanyahu said at the navy base in Haifa city during the navy officers' course graduation ceremony, Xinhua reported.

"This coalition would also include the State of Israel and all its arms," he warned.

Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman also attended the ceremony. "Israel has recently heard of threats to harm Israeli ships in the Red Sea," he said in a separate speech, without elaborating.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a major sea channel for cargo ships and oil tankers, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Last week, Saudi Arabia halted oil shipments after Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants reportedly attacked two tankers in the Red Sea.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 09:40 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores