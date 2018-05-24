You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel determined to roll back Iran's aggression, hails Donald Trump's 12-point policy

World IANS May 24, 2018 09:47:07 IST

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel is determined to roll back Iran's aggression at the Tel-Nof Air Base during the second day of the international convention for air force commanders.

File image of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP

File image of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP

"We will not let Iran establish military bases in Syria and we will not let Iran develop nuclear weapons," Xinhua quoted Netanyahu as saying

"The Israeli Air Force plays a crucial role in implementing this policy and it has done so consistently and effectively now for the past several years," he said.

Netanyahu appreciated the "strong leadership" of United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 12-point plan to block Iran's aggression.

"I can tell you with confidence that the appreciation that I just expressed is shared, broadly shared, by many others in the Middle East."

"This is not just an Israeli position. I hope that this clear American message was well understood in Tehran. And like the US, we in Israel have no quarrel with the people of Iran," said Netanyahu.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 09:47 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores