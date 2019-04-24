Benjamin Netanyahu intends to name Golan Heights settlement after Donald Trump to appreciate US recognition of Israel's sovereignty

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that he intends to name a new settlement in the Golden heights after US President Donald Trump. The move would be in appreciation of Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu wrote on his official Twitter handle, “I'm here on the beautiful Golan Heights. All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.” The Israeli prime minister added, “Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J Trump.”

Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 23, 2019

On 26 March, Trump had signed an official decree in Washington DC, recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The proclamation had escalated tensions between Syria and Israel. Scores of Syrians hit the streets to protest against the US decisions.

Israel had formally annexed the territory in 1981 after capturing the region from Syria during the six-day war in 1967. The Israeli annexation has long been decried by the world community which regards Golan Heights as an occupied territory and Israeli settlement in the region illegal as per international law.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.