Benjamin Netanyahu calls Gaza high-rise that housed media offices 'perfectly legitimate target'
The Israeli prime minister gave no time frame for when Israel would be ready to halt its side of the fighting after nearly a week of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages
Israel: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his claim that a Gaza building levelled by an Israeli airstrike housed a Hamas office as well as American and West Asia news organisations, but gave no evidence.
Netanyahu spoke to CBS's Face the Nation about ongoing violence between Israeli forces and the armed Palestinian group Hamas, and about Saturday's airstrike that leveled the building housing Gaza offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations.
“It's a perfectly legitimate target,” he said.
Asked if he had provided any evidence of Hamas presence in the building in a call later Saturday with President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said, “We pass it through our intelligence people.”
Netanyahu gave no time frame for when Israel would be ready to halt its side of the fighting after nearly a week of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages.
“We hope that it doesn't continue very long, but we were attacked by Hamas,” he said.
Asked about reports that Hamas had agreed to an Egypt-brokered cease-fire but Israel had not, he said, “That's not what I know.”
also read
Israel-Palestine clash: India's experience in resolving long conflicts can help Benjamin Netanyahu in unequal power dynamics
‘Muscularity’ never ends insurgencies, it needs sincere engagement, compromise within the expansive contours of the constitution and the ability to look beyond domestic political considerations
20 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces; Hamas launches rare rocket strike on Jerusalem
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the rocket attacks would continue until Israel stops 'all scenes of terrorism and aggression' in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque
At least 30 dead, including 10 Palestinian children as Israel-Gaza violence escalates
Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Israel Defense Forces would now intensify their attacks. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, "will be hit in ways that it does not expect," the prime minister warned