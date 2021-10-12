Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s has created a graveyard for ice cream flavours that have been discontinued by the company

As Halloween approaches, people are already looking for spooky places to celebrate the festival. However, one company in America has done things differently.

Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s has created a graveyard for ice cream flavours that have been discontinued by the company. People missing their favourite flavours can go to the ‘Flavour Graveyard’ at the site of the company’s first factory in Waterbury, Vermont, according to the Mirror.

The graveyard features physical granite headstones with little anecdotes engraved on them to remember the flavours. The ice cream company's tongue-in-cheek manner of remembering old flavours sees the anecdotes describe the ice cream, as well as provide a funny explanation for why it was discontinued.

Nicola Simmons from Ben & Jerry’s said that a 3D graveyard is a place for fans to “visit, lament, and celebrate their long, lost favourites.” She added that while an online website for the same was started about 30 years ago, the physical graveyard, built-in 1997, was a “fun tie-in” for the upcoming Halloween and allowed the company to combine the spooky holiday with reminiscing about long gone flavours.

The special cemetery was started with just four flavours. Over time, the number of gravestones for discontinued ice creams increased to 34. While the pandemic rages on, people from around the world can visit the graveyard virtually to remember their favourite flavours.

The ice cream giant has created a large number of delectable flavours over the years. But not all of its experimental flavours have stood the test of time, leading to popular products sometimes being ended far too soon.

While the graveyard offers fans a chance to mourn their favourite discontinued ice creams, it also enables them to reach out to Ben & Jerry’s for giving certain flavours a new lease of life. The company has also enacted a similar facility on its website to give people the option to vote for their favourite lost flavour.