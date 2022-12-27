Belarus: Court sentences absconding Olympian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia; seizes her home

Belarus: Former Olympian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia and political activist Alexander Opeykin were given 12-year prison sentences in absentia by a Minsk court for advocating for measures that would jeopardise Belarus’ national security.

“They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at causing harm to Belarus’ national security, including the use of restrictive measures (sanctions) against the republic, individuals, and legal entities,” the state news agency BelTA reported.

“Such actions had serious consequences,” said the report.

The United Nations and many countries have boycotted Belarus because of its ongoing crackdown on political opponents, civil society, and journalists.

According to the US embassy in Belarus, Belarus has over 1,300 political prisoners.

A three-time Olympic medalist Herasimenia left Belarus after a crackdown on those who opposed Alexander

Lukashenko’s alleged fraudulent re-election in August 2020. She was one of the top athletes to do so.

Lukashenko has however denied any wrongdoing and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although Belarus is not officially involved in the invasion of Ukraine despite news of Russia using Belarusian territory to launch its layered attacks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Aleksander Opeykin is the chairman of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which seeks to assist athletes detained and subjected to repression under Lukashenko’s authoritarian rule.

As per the BelTA report, the two have been charged for deliberately disseminating false information and fabrications about events that occurred from August 20, 2020 to May 20, 2022, on Belarusian territory, including the course of elections and results,” BelTA reported.

Herasimenia’s apartment, car, and $48,700 in her bank accounts were also seized by the court.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader in exile, slammed the court’s decision.

“Shameful!” Tsikhanouskaya stated this on Twitter.

“The regime cannot reach them, but their property in Belarus, including a car and an apartment, has been seized.

This is how the regime attempts to punish its exiled opponents,” the report read.

