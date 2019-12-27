You are here:
Bek Air plane carrying 100 onboard crashes into building near Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport; 9 killed

World The Associated Press Dec 27, 2019 10:08:30 IST

  • Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan

  • The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff

  • The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 am (0122 GMT)

Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

Bek Air plane carrying 100 onboard crashes into building near Kazakhstans Almaty International Airport; 9 killed

File photo of Fokker-100 aircraft . AP

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 am (0122 GMT).

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 10:08:30 IST


