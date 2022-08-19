Bejeweled corn: Why Glass Gem corn is nature's miracle

The colourful corn that belongs to a native American variety grows in all seven colours of rainbow. The larger goal of the project is to protect 'endangered traditional seeds'

New Delhi: In times when haphazard growth has taken a significant toll on the environment, some people are striving hard to show the world the best of nature.

One such story is of an American farmer.

In order to reaffirm his Native American roots, Oklahoman farmer Carl Barnes started looking for ancient, indigenous types of maize, according to a report in Inhabitat.com. He discovered a spectacular variety of maize that is now known as Glass Gem corn and is almost too beautiful to eat, the report added.

The colourful corn grows in all seven colours of rainbow, the report added.

How hybrid corns were created

The generous Barnes shared these seeds with his tribal elders and with other fellow growers, one among them was Greg Schoen, according to the report in Inhabitat.com. The two became friends in the early ’90s, and Schoen took the rainbow corn to a new level. He created hybrids by planting rainbow corn next to typical yellow corn.

Schoen in turn passed these seeds to a non-profit organisation named Native Seeds, the organisation fosters the genetic sanctity of the native plants and works to protect 'endangered traditional seeds'.

The organisation also sells these rainbow-coloured Glass Gem corn seeds online. These can be purchased for $4.95 a packet. The proceeds of the sale are remitted back to the organisation which in turn uses it for the protection of several precious native traditional genetic varieties as seen above.

With inputs from Inhabitat.com

