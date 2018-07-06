Football world cup 2018

'Being punished for turning the course of Pakistan's 70-year history,' Nawaz Sharif after anti-graft court's judgment

World Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 21:09:51 IST

London: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday said he has been punished because he tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history.

Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by an anti-graft court in Pakistan in one of the three corruption cases against him in the Panama Papers scandal, dealing a huge blow to his party ahead of the elections on 25 July.

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. AP

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. AP

Addressing a press conference in London along with his daughter Maryam, Sharif said, "I promise that I will continue this struggle until Pakistanis are not free of the chains that they are kept in for saying the truth."

"I will continue my struggle till the people of Pakistan are not freed of the slavery imposed on them by some generals and judges," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Nawaz remarked that if the punishment for "demanding respect for the vote is jail, I am coming to face it".

Sharif's 44-year-old daughter and co-accused Maryam was also given seven years for abetment, and one year for non-cooperation with the anti-corruption bureau — also to run concurrently. Considered to be Sharif's political heir, Maryam will serve seven years in total.

Sharif's son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was jailed for one year for not cooperating with the anti-graft authorities.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the case, along with two others, on the Supreme Court's directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year which disqualified Sharif, the three-time prime minister.

Sharif, 68, is currently in London attending to his wife Kulsoom Nawaz who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:09 PM

