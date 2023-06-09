'Beijing and Moscow's military partnership provides stability in the world': Russian army

Russia’s strong military partnership with China provides stability across the world, the Russian armed forces chief of staff Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

Notably, Gerasimov is also commanding Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. His comments came during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.

As per a video published by the Russian defence ministry, Gerasimov told Zhenli, “The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilising effect on the global situation.”

“I am convinced today’s meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defence partnership,” he continued.

He added that joint military exercises by Russia and China should remain “an important axis” of this partnership.

During the video conference, Gerasimov also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Moscow.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their “no limits” partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 and the Western economic sanctions that ensued.

Beijing has pointedly declined to condemn Russia’s offensive against its neighbour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.