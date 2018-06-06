You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Beijing accuses US of 'stirring up trouble' after two American bombers fly close to South China Sea

World AP Jun 06, 2018 15:51:56 IST

Beijing: China is accusing the United States of militarizing the South China Sea after two American B-52 bombers flew close to a disputed Chinese-held shoal in a show of force.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned the US on Wednesday against "hyping up militarization and stirring up trouble," while promising that China would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty. She says the US action could be risky.

The bomber flyby this week over Scarborough Shoal, which China took from the Philippines in 2012, came after US defense secretary James Mattis accused Beijing of "intimidation and coercion" and declaring the Indo-Pacific a "priority theater" for US forces.

China has steadily built up its military presence on disputed islands in the South China Sea, which it claims almost entirely.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 15:51 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores