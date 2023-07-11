BBC to finally take questions on deepening scandal after teen who was paid for 'nudes' denies wrongdoing

The Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, is scheduled to hold a media briefing today amidst the escalating scandal involving one of the network’s renowned presenters.

Davie’s address to journalists will coincide with the release of the broadcaster’s annual report, which is expected to disclose the salaries of its highest-paid stars.

However, the focus of the briefing is likely to be overshadowed by inquiries concerning the unnamed celebrity who has been suspended amidst accusations of paying a teenager, loads of money for explicit photographs.

In response to the allegations made by The Sun newspaper, the individual at the center of the controversy has provided a statement to the BBC vehemently denying any inappropriate or illegal conduct.

The young person’s statement categorically dismisses The Sun’s claims as baseless.

Furthermore, their legal representative has emphasized that the 20-year-old is estranged from their mother and stepfather, who initially brought the allegations to the attention of the newspaper.

In contradiction to the young person’s statement, their mother, in an interview with The Sun, maintains her position and alleges that the presenter has influenced the young person’s perception.

She also raises questions about their financial capability to acquire legal representation.

Simultaneously, the stepfather of the individual involved has accused the BBC of dishonesty, alleging that the network tried to hush up the matter by delaying inquiry despite receiving a complaint in the matter months before The Sun reported it.

He asserts that he informed the BBC about the ongoing situation involving the 20-year-old and its duration of three years, implying that it should not have come as a surprise to the network.

He further claims that despite providing emails on 19 May containing bank statements that demonstrate payments made by the presenter, the BBC disregarded this evidence.

The BBC has confirmed that a complaint was lodged in May, but has not disclosed any further details.