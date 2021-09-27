BBC reporter Phil McCann triggers 'fill my can' memes as he covers fuel shortage in UK

Internet users noticed that his name sounded similar to the phrase ‘fill my can’. It did not take long for social media users to connect McCann's name with the topic he was reporting on, resulting in several memes.

In a hilarious sequence of events, a BBC reporter who was covering the petrol crisis in the United Kingdom, became the target of memes his name was noticed. Journalist Phil McCann didn't have an idea that a slight link between his name and the topic he was covering would make him the subject of amusement on social media.

The incident started on 25 September, when the BBC posted a screenshot of McCann as he was reporting from a BP fuel station in Stockport about the country’s petrol crisis. Internet users noticed that his name sounded similar to the phrase ‘fill my can’. It did not take long for social media users to connect McCann's name with the topic he was reporting on, resulting in several memes.

Many users said that McCann was born for the very purpose of reporting on the fuel crisis.

https://twitter.com/jonkay01/status/1441676327963152384

https://twitter.com/MadwifeKaye/status/1442198905299484683

Several Internet users said that McCann joined a rare club of reporters whose names were similar to the topic they had covered.

https://twitter.com/blissfulfiction/status/1441693109939851265

Others also said that the unintentionally funny incident made their day.

https://twitter.com/lornaphotosnap/status/1441692327798394881

McCann later took to Twitter to comment on his sudden social media fame, adding that there were worse reasons for trending on the micro-blogging website.

https://twitter.com/phi1mccann/status/1441678259582906370

He also appeared in a follow-up report for the BBC, saying that many drivers haven’t been able to “fill their cans”. McCann added that he would “never fill up his can” like many people were doing.

As per media reports, a shortage of truck drivers has led to the disruption of supply chains in the UK. The shortage has led to long queues at petrol stations and has negatively impacted the delivery of resources such as food and fuel. However, as per the president of a motoring association, it was panic buying that led to fuel shortages in some places rather than issues in the supply chain.

After days of panic buying, the Boris Johnson government has announced that it would suspend the competition laws and allow oil companies to target petrol stations that were running dry.