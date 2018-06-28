Football world cup 2018

Bavarian conservatives not seeking to break up German 'grand coalition' - Seehofer

World Reuters Jun 28, 2018 05:05:12 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Wednesday said his Bavarian conservatives were not seeking to break up Germany's "grand coalition" or oust Chancellor Angela Merkel despite its hardline stance on migration.

Seehofer told broadcaster ARD he continued to work constructively with Merkel despite their differences, and said there could be solutions that would satisfy his Bavarian conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party.

Merkel and Seehofer, leader of the CSU, are at odds over his plan to send back migrants who reach the German border after having registered in other EU states, unless Merkel reaches an acceptable deal with other European countries.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 05:05 AM

