Battered-looking spoon worth 20 paise sold for whopping Rs 2 lakh at London auction

A man in London bought an old battered and crumpled spoon from a garage boot sale for just 20 paise that was eventually sold for Rs 2 lakh at an auction.

According to The Sun, the man (unnamed) realized that the bad-looking spoon was unique after observing its bashed and twisted appearance. He further thought that it might be an antique piece and can be sold later.

The man spoke to auctioneers situated in Somerset named Lawrences Auctioneers after purchasing the unique spoon. He also patiently waited for their response about its monetary potential.

After waiting for a few days, his prayers were finally answered when the auctioneers confirmed that the spoon would bring him more money than what it was sold at.

Meanwhile, a silver expert named Alex Butcher said that the battered spoon is dated back to the late 13th century. Also, its estimated price is actually £500, as per the publications.

"The finder is not a silver dealer but someone who goes to car boot sales as a hobby-but clearly has a good eye. He went over to the stall where there was an assortment of Ikea-style modern cutlery, but amongst it was this very old-looking spoon. He thought it was interesting so he bought it for 20p and contacted us through our website," Butcher said.

However, during the auction, the spoon was sold for a whopping £2,375 (2 lakhs). Also, the guy who sold the spoon was extremely excited and shocked to receive the big amount.

