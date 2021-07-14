Bastille Day 2021: All you need to know about the national day of France

The national day of France is celebrated in remembrance of the fall of Bastille on July 14, 1789

Bastille Day is commonly known as the national day of France which is grandly celebrated on 14 July every year. It is one of the most important national holidays for people in France where the day is observed with fireworks and parades.

The national day of France is celebrated in remembrance of the fall of Bastille on July 14, 1789. It was on this day when an angry crowd stormed and captured the military fortress and prison (Bastille) where political prisoners were held captive.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended his wishes on an important day to the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking to his social media handle, Jaishankar said that he is confident in their wide-ranging strategic partnership that will continue to strengthen in the coming years.

Extend my warm wishes to FM @JY_LeDrian and the Government & people of France on Bastille Day. Confident that our wide-ranging Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2021

Significance of Bastille Day 2021:

In France, the formal name of the day is Fête Nationale which is also a symbol of unity among the French People. It is annually celebrated with traditional parades and events in order to commemorate the special day. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across the world last year, no traditional parades or events were held.

History of Bastille Day:

The Bastille was originally built to guard the eastern entrance of the city during the 1300s. Later, it was turned into a state prison where people were kept into detention during the 17 and 18 centuries. On 14 July, 1789, a group of revolutionists attacked the fortress and released seven prisoners. This action signalled the beginning of the French Revolution.

Check below few quotes for Bastille Day:

No dictator, no invader, can hold an imprisoned population by force of arms forever. There is no greater power in the universe than the need for freedom. Against that power, governments and tyrants and armies cannot stand - J Michael Straczynski The biggest gift our ancestors have given us is the gift of freedom and courage. Bonne Fete Nationale - Unknown The glory of the French revolution and bastille day is unforgettable! Bonne Fete Nationale! - Unknown

Important facts about Bastille Day:

- In French, the Bastille Day is also called la Fête nationale or le 14 juillet

- Last year amid the pandemic, Bastille Day witnessed only half the participants than usual. Even the number of spectators was reduced. However, the fireworks display that takes place annually was held but without the public