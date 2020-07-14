Bastille Day 2020: History and significance of the day that marked onset of French Revolution 200 years ago

During the storming of Bastille in 1789, about a hundred people were killed and the event is now remembered as one of the pivotal points in the French Revolution

Bastille Day signifies the start of the French Revolution more than 200 years ago. Celebrated on 14 July every year, it is France's national day and traces its roots back to 1789.

On this day, considered one of the defining moments of the French Revolution, people in France, unhappy with the reign of King Louis XVI, surrounded the Bastille prison on the morning of 14 July, stormed it. The monarchy was overthrown and Louis XVI and his wife Queen Marie Antoinette were executed.

According to a report by National Geographic, the Bastille was built in 1357 to protect Paris against English invaders during the Hundred Years' War. Over time, it evolved into a state prison and became a symbol of misuse of royal power and suppression of free speech.

The building was demolished and its bricks were distributed throughout France and the world as souvenirs.

France has celebrated 14 July as a national holiday since 1880 and sees a military parade and fireworks mark the occasion in Paris.

According to a report in CGTN, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the festivities are going to be markedly different. Instead of having a traditional march of soldiers and military hardware, this year will see a much smaller ceremony at the Place dela Concorde.

The ceremony will include the traditional fly-over by French military aircraft and will see the honoring of the military's participation in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic as well as frontline health care workers.

As per a report in VOA News, France citizens will have to switch on their televisions to witness the celebrations. The traditional firemen's balls have been cancelled and Mayor Anne Hidalgo has recommended Paris citizens to watch fireworks from the confines of their homes.