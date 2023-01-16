Barely alive with punctured lungs, shrapnel wounds and bad heart, wounded Russian soldiers pumped back into Ukraine war

Moscow: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left several dead, broken-down infrastructure and harmed army personnel from both sides. In the midst of all of this, Russian soldiers are not even given time to recuperate after getting severely injured in the war.

Several severely injured Russian soldiers are being sent back to the frontlines in Ukraine without the approval of their military doctors, according to a report by Russian news outlet Agentstvo.

In one such instance, two soldiers with punctured lungs were dispatched to fight rather than sending them to a military medical commission for examination said the executive secretary of the Union of the Committees of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia, Valentina Melnikova.

An article on the independent news outlet Meduza reports that soldiers with shrapnel wounds are being sent back without removing the shrapnel.

‘Unacceptable number of cases’

This is not the first time wounded soldiers have been sent back to fight without receiving proper medical treatments.

Melnikova said that there are an “unacceptable number” of documented cases of commanders whose health has been side-lined for the war.

Soldiers receiving treatment for ulcers, heart attacks and strokes have also been sent back to Ukraine before they even completed their treatments.

The presidential Human Rights Council in Russia is currently investigating the matter following complaints from hospital staff in Moscow.

“We learned of a situation in which fighters who had received hi-tech medical care with recommendations for rehabilitation and follow-up care were sent straight to the front instead of rehabilitation,” Olga Demicheva told a state-run news agency.

“As a result, the treatments that they received simply go down the drain,” he added.

100,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

A Washington Post report says according to the highest-ranking US military officer Army General Mark Milley, “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the war.

Media reports also suggest that Russia has been ramping up the construction of new hospitals in response to a growing number of injuries among its troops.

