Barbara Bush dead: From Donald Trump to Barack Obama, US politicians condole demise of former first lady

World FP Staff Apr 18, 2018 08:33:26 IST

Political leaders in the US condoled the demise of former US first lady Barbara Bush.

As tributes poured in to honour the life of Barbara, President Donald Trump hailed her as an "advocate of the American family".

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle issued a statement, saying Barbara "was the rock of a family dedicated to public service".

Another former US president, Bill Clinton, also issued a statement, saying Barbara "showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like".

Barbara's son Jeb Bush also issued a statement, saying, "I'm exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush."

Jeb's son George P Bush also tweeted on his grandmother's death.

"Barbara inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves," said Orrin Hatch, America's longest-serving Republican senator.

US senator Bernie Sanders said that "Barbara Bush will be remembered as a strong, independently minded and popular First Lady".

Another US senator Marco Rubio said the "nation mourns the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush".

US senator from Virginia Tim Kaine praised Barbara's "wit, wisdom, and devotion to her family and our country".

Elijah Cummings, US representative for Maryland's 7th congressional district, also condoled Barbara's demise.

Barbara Bush died on Tuesday at the age of 92, triggering an outpouring of praise for the matriarch of a Republican family once at the apex of American politics.

File image of Barbara Bush. Reuters

"A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, 17 April, 2018, at the age of 92," said a statement from the office of George HW Bush. They were married for 73 years.

Barbara has long been considered the rock at the centre of one of America's most prominent political families, as the wife of a president and the mother to another — George W Bush — and to Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor and one-time presidential aspirant.

She first met her husband-to-be at the age of 16 when she was a schoolgirl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts. They married in 1945 while he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer. The couple had six children.

As first lady, from 1989 to 1993, she embraced the cause of universal literacy, and founded a foundation for family literacy.

With inputs from AFP


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 08:33 AM

