Barbara Bush dead: From Donald Trump to Barack Obama, US politicians condole demise of former first lady

Political leaders in the US condoled the demise of former US first lady Barbara Bush.

As tributes poured in to honour the life of Barbara, President Donald Trump hailed her as an "advocate of the American family".

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle issued a statement, saying Barbara "was the rock of a family dedicated to public service".

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Another former US president, Bill Clinton, also issued a statement, saying Barbara "showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like".

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Barbara's son Jeb Bush also issued a statement, saying, "I'm exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush."

Jeb's son George P Bush also tweeted on his grandmother's death.

My grandmother's entire life was focused on others. For my grandfather, she was his top adviser and confidante. For her family, she was a steady, loving and guiding hand. And for her country, she was an inspiration and an example for all. 1/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

My grandmother didn't just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

"Barbara inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves," said Orrin Hatch, America's longest-serving Republican senator.

US senator Bernie Sanders said that "Barbara Bush will be remembered as a strong, independently minded and popular First Lady".

Barbara Bush will be remembered as a strong, independently minded and popular First Lady who was devoted to her family and her country. Jane and I send our condolences to the Bush family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Another US senator Marco Rubio said the "nation mourns the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush".

Our nation mourns the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was a great woman, whose commitment to God and country inspired all Americans. Her legacy will live on through her family. Jeanette and I are keeping the Bush family in our prayers. — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) April 18, 2018

US senator from Virginia Tim Kaine praised Barbara's "wit, wisdom, and devotion to her family and our country".

Barbara Bush’s wit, wisdom, and devotion to her family and our country earned her the admiration of millions, and her literacy efforts improved countless lives and will continue to do so for generations. @AnneHolton and I offer our condolences to the Bush family tonight. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 18, 2018

Elijah Cummings, US representative for Maryland's 7th congressional district, also condoled Barbara's demise.

This evening we lost former First Lady Barbara Bush, a committed wife and mother. Her goal to create opportunity through literacy touched lives all across the country. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush died on Tuesday at the age of 92, triggering an outpouring of praise for the matriarch of a Republican family once at the apex of American politics.

"A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, 17 April, 2018, at the age of 92," said a statement from the office of George HW Bush. They were married for 73 years.

Barbara has long been considered the rock at the centre of one of America's most prominent political families, as the wife of a president and the mother to another — George W Bush — and to Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor and one-time presidential aspirant.

She first met her husband-to-be at the age of 16 when she was a schoolgirl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts. They married in 1945 while he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer. The couple had six children.

As first lady, from 1989 to 1993, she embraced the cause of universal literacy, and founded a foundation for family literacy.

