“What does it take to feel satisfied?” asks former US President Barack Obama in the trailer of the upcoming documentary series Working: What We Do All Day on Netflix. All set to release on 17 May, the Netflix docuseries also features Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in a prominent role.

Glimpses of the trailer revolve around what “work means for modern Americans in a time of rapid change.” Taking to Twitter, the former president shared the trailer of the docuseries on Thursday (27 April).

“I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on Netflix on May 17,” he wrote.

Obama serves as one of the executive producers beside Michelle Obama, while Caroline Suh served as the director. The docuseries will be packaged in a total of four episodes, each of 45 minutes. About ‘Working” What We Do All Day’

The trailer shows large sections of people in the United States speaking about their day-to-day jobs and the kind of roles that they prefer to do. While the civilians can be seen talking about their work life, Obama can be seen offering a voiceover in several parts of the video.

“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us. And our work is one of the forces that connects us,” Obama could be heard saying at the beginning of the video.

While mentioning people from three different industries, he asks, “What makes a good job good?” as he goes on to talk to people about their job and passion.

Notably, the trailer also features Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran who can be heard saying, “What comes from people should go back to people, multiple times over.”

