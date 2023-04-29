Barack Obama's 'Working: What We Do All Day' trailer out now! Tata Sons chairman makes a cameo
The former US president shared the trailer on his Twitter handle, further announcing its release date.
“What does it take to feel satisfied?” asks former US President Barack Obama in the trailer of the upcoming documentary series Working: What We Do All Day on Netflix. All set to release on 17 May, the Netflix docuseries also features Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in a prominent role.
Glimpses of the trailer revolve around what “work means for modern Americans in a time of rapid change.” Taking to Twitter, the former president shared the trailer of the docuseries on Thursday (27 April).
“I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on Netflix on May 17,” he wrote.
Related Articles
The trailer shows large sections of people in the United States speaking about their day-to-day jobs and the kind of roles that they prefer to do. While the civilians can be seen talking about their work life, Obama can be seen offering a voiceover in several parts of the video.
“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us. And our work is one of the forces that connects us,” Obama could be heard saying at the beginning of the video.
While mentioning people from three different industries, he asks, “What makes a good job good?” as he goes on to talk to people about their job and passion.
Watch the trailer here:
I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17. pic.twitter.com/GNQPns6Mzf
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 27, 2023
Notably, the trailer also features Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran who can be heard saying, “What comes from people should go back to people, multiple times over.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Look at my talent and then your movies...' Kangana Ranaut takes yet another dig at Karan Johar
Following this, another clip plays that shows Kangana speaking at another media event. Taking a dig at Karan Johar, she sarcastically said, "He thinks I am jobless and I am looking for a job from him. Look at my talent and then your movies. I mean really?"
Is Netflix bringing a cheaper, ad-supported tier to India? Here’s what CEO Greg Peters has to say
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan has been wildly successful in the countries where it has been launched. The cheaper ad-supported plans have brought many new customers to the streaming giant, because of which it plans to launch it in India.
'Even female actors can do actions...': Kangana Ranaut as Dhaakad gears up for its TV premiere
Mentioning that director Razneesh Ghai has made Dhaakad look and feel like an international film, Kangana also expressed her delight over the film reaching a wider audience with the channel premiere.