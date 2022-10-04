New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary. To mark the occasion, the former president took to social media to share two images.

While one of the image showed the couple on their wedding day, the other is a more recent snap of them posing while seemingly on a hike. The monochrome picture perfectly captures the radiant glow of happiness in the faces of the newly-weds. Barack shared the photos, alongside an adorable anniversary wish for his wife, which reads, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/sYGKPOff1O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2022

Michelle Obama too shared couple of photos on her Twitter wall to wish her husband on their anniversary. The former First Lady too shared a couple of snaps, one of which is from their wedding day, while the other taken more recently.

Sharing the imagery, she wrote, "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!"

Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/HcDjbLl2x6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2022

For the unversed, Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1989 and got engaged in 1991. The two got married in 1992 and became parents to Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the official portraits of former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled at the White House.

The ceremony, held on 7 September also saw President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris among others in attendance.

The portraits were acquired and commissioned by the White House Historical Association, a tradition the association has undertaken since 1965. For the first time, official names of the artists were revealed as well. Barack's portrait was etched by Robert McCurdy, while Sharon Sprung painted Michelle Obama's portrait.

With inputs from agencies

