Bankrupt Pakistan decides to lease out Islamabad airport to international investors

Amid bankruptcy, Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan has decided to lease out the New Islamabad International Airport to interested international investors in the first phase in the wake of practical difficulties to execute the outsourcing of two international airports of Karachi and Lahore, local media reported.

So far, the property has been declared as the ‘clean’ transaction compared to other airports so the Pakistani government is considering moving ahead with its outsourcing as early as possible, The News reported.

In a presentation to Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has mentioned that there are parties interested in securing the operations of these three airports.

The government, however, is yet to advertise the outsourcing of any airport.

“There are some practical issues that need resolution before handing over airport to any international party. For instance, the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has become a defaulter of various facilities of these airports,” top official sources told The News.

“Even if the government were to take over the past liabilities of PIA, how would the new airport operator allow free-of-cost facilities to the carrier? This was one of the major concerns that needed to be resolved before moving forward.”

“In Karachi and Lahore, certain parts of the airports are occupied by some relevant agencies so that requires a permanent solution because the potential investors would like to utilise the complete airport for commercial purposes,” sources added.

(With inputs from agencies)

