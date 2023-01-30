Bangladeshi teen playing hide-and-seek, hides in shipping container found six days later in a different country

Chittagong: A 15-year-old boy unintentionally trapped himself in a cargo container while playing hide and seek. He was found six days later in another country.

The kid, who has only been given his first name, Fahim, was playing hide-and-seek with friends on January 11 in the port city of Chittagong when he hid inside a cargo container and dozed off.

A commercial ship was then used to transport the container to West Port, Malaysia, where he was found down with fever on January 17, reports said.

The Malaysian Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail issued a statement citing Malaysian news agency Bernama that the teenage boy was believed to have entered the container, fallen asleep, and found himself here.

“He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged and as he was having a fever,” the statement read.

Fahim was seen in a Reddit video looking lost and confused after going six days without any food or water. He was being taken to a medical facility on a stretcher.

Ismail claimed that the authorities will send him back home “via the legal procedure” once he becomes fit to travel.

As per reports, authorities were first worried that Fahim had been a victim of human trafficking considering he could have travelled 2,300 miles away from his nation on his own, but an inquiry revealed that he had accidentally gone into the container while playing hide-and-seek.

The situation has been looked into by the appropriate authorities, and Ismail stated that they had not discovered any evidence of human trafficking.

