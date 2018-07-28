Bangladeshi photographer on row over 'indecent' photo of couple kissing: 'Didn't see anything obscene in the act'

Bangladeshi photographer Jibon Ahmed shot a picture of a couple kissing at Dhaka University's Teachers and Students' Centre (TSC) on 23 July. He later uploaded it to his Facebook account, but nothing could have prepared him for the backlash that followed.

Many on social media criticised the photograph for being 'indecent' and violating society's norms. Jibon, who had been working at a news outlet called Purboposhchim, says he has been removed from his job. "I lost my job, but my employer did not give any reason for firing me. I was beaten up at TSC by my colleagues... they thought I had disrespected my profession," he said to Firstpost. His Facebook account was also hacked, and Jibon fears that this photograph was the reason.

Jibon says that he clicked this picture when he was on the job, with an intention to submit it. "I saw them [the couple] first when it was raining. They were sitting at the TSC footpath without an umbrella, drinking tea. They also kissed. I didn't see any obscenity in the act, it looked beautiful. I thought there was a sense of purity to the whole scene unfolding in front of my eyes..." he said.

However, Purboposhchim wanted to publish it in a negative light. "I went to the office and asserted that the picture was not clicked with this negative intention, and that I did not want it published with any negative connotation. I wanted to give a positive message through this picture... it was part of a series on the monsoons," he says.

Jibon says that the reactions — both positive and negative — that the photograph has received are 'normal' and 'obvious'. "In our country, the perspective towards this incident will never be uniform. One of my colleagues raised his hand on me in response to me taking the photograph, which has bothered me [sic]," he says.

He has also received positive feedback, not just in the form of support in the face of backlash, but for his work itself. The picture, social media users have said, is commendable for its subject, because "public displays of affection of a romantic nature are sternly frowned upon" in the country.

Some have criticised the photographer for clicking the picture without the couple's consent. "I didn't take permission per se, but they saw me taking the picture and didn't object," he says.

The photographer is no stranger to backlash of this kind. "In 2015, I had taken a photograph of the assassination of one of Bangladesh's most famous bloggers, Avijit Roy. I had clicked several pictures of the incident and took his body to the hospital. For shooting those pictures, I lost my job," he says.

Though Jibon has not been deterred from doing his job, this incident has evidently left an impact on him. "I can't stop clicking pictures, I am a photographer, after all. Of course, I am worried about my security, and I will reflect on what has happened in the past when I am in a similar situation in the future.

Firstpost has reached out to Purboposhchim for a comment on Jibon's claim regarding his termination.

— With inputs from Suryasarathi Bhattacharya