Bangladesh train accident kills 15, over 50 injured; Sheikh Hasina expresses 'deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives'

Dhaka: At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a head-on collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria district in east-central Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Chittagong-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita collided near Mondobhag railway station in the district around 3:30 am on Tuesday, Hayat-ud-Dowla Khan, Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Khan said that the accident occurred because the loco masters did not obey the signals.

Three separate probe committees have been formed to investigate the mishap, railways ministry secretary Mofazzal Hossain was quoted as saying in the report.

The Daily Star reported that the two trains collided as one of them — Udayan Express — was changing tracks at Akhaura railway junction.

Identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet, the report said.

"Nine of the deceased, including five men and four women, died on spot. Others died at different hospitals after the injured passengers were taken there," Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Ul Alam told Dhaka Tribune.

Shyamal Kanti Das, officer-in-charge of Akhaura railway police station, said 12 people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries at different hospitals.

“The rescue operation was underway. The death toll may rise as many people are still trapped under the damaged coaches,” he said.

Train services between Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Noakhali and Chattogram-Sylhet have been suspended following the accident.

Two relief trains from Akhaura and Laksam railway junctions have been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations, the Daily Star reported.

According to the Daily Star, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina "expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives and injuries to many passengers" and "expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls".